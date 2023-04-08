Giants Drop Second Straight To Grizzlies, 9-5

The San Jose Giants suffered a second straight defeat to the Fresno Grizzlies to open the season with a 9-5 loss on Friday night at Excite Ballpark. Fresno knocked out 16 hits, scored in six different innings and overcame an early three-run deficit to earn the victory.

Onil Perez (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) had two hits, including San Jose's first home run of the season, to lead the Giants offensively in defeat. Jose Ramos (2-for-4, 2B) also had a pair of hits.

The Grizzlies would jump out early with a single tally in the top of the first before San Jose erupted for four runs in the bottom of the frame. Leadoff hitter Carter Howell was plunked to start the inning for the Giants. Consecutive walks to Diego Velasquez and Thomas Gavello followed to load the bases with none out before Perez stepped to the plate and grounded a single into left. The hit plated Howell with the first San Jose run, however Velasquez was thrown out at home by Fresno left fielder Jake Snider as he attempted to score a second run on the play. The rally would continue though as a wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third before Andrew Kachel singled up the middle to score both Gavello and Perez for a 3-1 Giants lead. After Ramos singled to put runners on the corners, Edison Mora then attempted a bunt that was caught by a diving Bryant Betancourt at first. Betancourt then attempted to double-off Kachel at third, but threw wildly down the left field line. The error allowed Kachel to score for a 4-1 San Jose advantage.

Unfortunately, the Giants managed only one more run for the remainder of the game and Fresno would rally thanks to a relentless offensive attack. Single tallies in the second and third innings brought the Grizzlies to within 4-3. In the second, Kody Huff produced a two-out RBI single, one of five hits from the Fresno catcher on Friday. An inning later, San Jose reliever Jack Choate hit Snider with a pitch with the bases loaded to force home another run.

The Grizzlies then took the lead for good with a three-run top of the fifth. Esmerlin Vinicio was summoned out of the bullpen for the Giants with a runner at first base and one out and promptly allowed a single to Snider to advance the potential tying run to third. Andy Perez then hit a slow roller up the third base line that Vinicio fielded, but threw wildly down the right field line. Both the tying and go-ahead runs scored on the play as Fresno went ahead 5-4. Perez was credited with a single and one RBI on the play. Huff followed with another RBI single as the Grizzlies lead grew to 6-4.

Fresno would keep the pressure on with another run in the sixth off of Vinicio as Jesus Bugarin blasted an RBI double to deep center to bring home Yanquiel Fernandez, who had drawn a leadoff walk. Then in the eighth, with Julio Rodriguez on the mound for San Jose, a pair of two-out RBI singles from EJ Andrews Jr. and Snider pushed the Grizzlies advantage to 9-4.

The Giants scored a late run when Perez connected for a solo homer to deep left in the bottom of the eighth. The 374-foot blast would bring the final margin to 9-5.

Four Fresno relievers - Felix Ramires (1 IP), Brady Hill (2 IP), Carlos Torres (2 IP) and Carson Skipper (2 IP) combined to pitch seven innings with only one run allowed. Hill (1-0) was credited with the win.

Vinicio (0-1) surrendered three runs (two earned) in his 1 2/3 innings to take the loss for San Jose. Hayden Birdsong started on the mound for the Giants and collected six strikeouts in his two innings. Birdsong allowed two runs (both earned) on three hits. Fresno out-hit San Jose by a 16-6 margin.

The Giants and Grizzlies conclude their three-game series on Saturday afternoon with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 3:00 PM. Will Kempner is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets.

