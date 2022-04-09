Giants Drop Season Opener, 5-3

The San Jose Giants opened the 2022 season with a 5-3 loss to division-rival Modesto on Friday night at John Thurman Field. The Nuts scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead and never looked back on their way to victory. Yorlis Rodriguez doubled twice to lead San Jose offensively in defeat while a quartet of Giants relievers combined to toss seven strong innings with no earned runs allowed.

San Jose was playing from behind throughout Friday's season-opener as Modesto took advantage of a shaky start from Giants right-hander Keaton Winn to take a 4-0 lead after one inning. Winn began his outing with consecutive walks before a sacrifice fly two batters later from Robert Perez Jr. put the Nuts on the board. Winn had an opportunity to limit the damage to a single run in the inning, but an eight-pitch walk to Milkar Perez with two down kept the rally alive for Modesto. Freuddy Batista then stepped to the plate and ripped a line drive three-run homer to left to make it 4-0. Batista's round-tripper was the Nuts' only hit during the four-run frame.

Modesto starter Michael Morales was excellent during his stint on the mound limiting San Jose to one run and two hits over five strong innings. Morales struck out nine, walked only one and retired the final seven batters he faced.

The Giants' only run against Morales came in the top of the third as Victor Bericoto drew a leadoff walk before he was forced out at second on Alexander Suarez's fielder's choice grounder. Two batters later, Vaun Brown lined a two-out single into right advancing Suarez to third. Then with Aeverson Arteaga at the plate, Morales uncorked a wild pitch allowing Suarez to score the first San Jose run of the season.

The Giants still trailed by a 4-1 margin entering the late-innings before they managed to cut the deficit further. In the top of the seventh, Rodriguez laced a two-out double to the fence in deep right center. Garrett Frechette then came up and belted a double that short-hopped the fence in deep left center. The back-to-back doubles brought San Jose to within 4-2.

In the eighth, Grant McCray worked a one-out walk before Arteaga walked with two down. Clean-up hitter Adrian Sugastey then lined an RBI single into left to make it a 4-3 game. However with the potential tying run run at second base and go-ahead run at first, Modesto reliever Josias De Los Santos induced Abdiel Layer to groundout ending the inning.

The Nuts hadn't scored since the first inning thanks to terrific work from the Giants bullpen, but were able to push across a key insurance run in the bottom of the eighth to stretch their lead to 5-3. With Ian Villers on the mound for San Jose, Edwin Arroyo walked with one out. Then with Arroyo running on the pitch, Perez Jr. hit a grounder to third that Rodriguez fielded, but threw wildly to first. The error - the Giants' third of the game - allowed Arroyo to score as the ball rolled well into foul territory beyond first base.

Now trailing 5-3, San Jose managed to bring the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth as Bericoto singled with two outs, however Suarez popped out to second to end the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Bullpen Excels: The Giants bullpen had an excellent night on Friday as Hunter Dula (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO), Nick Sinacola (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO), Julio Rodriguez (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO) and Ian Villers (1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO) combined to pitch the final seven innings with only two hits and one unearned run allowed. The four relievers were all making their San Jose Giants debuts. Starter Keaton Winn was charged with four runs (all earned) on one hit with three walks and one strikeout in his one inning of work.

At The Plate: Yorlis Rodriguez (2-for-4, 2 2B), one of 10 returning players from last year's championship team, was the only San Jose batter with more than one hit. The Giants out-hit the Nuts by a 6-3 margin. Modesto pitching recorded 13 strikeouts.

Season-At-A-Glance: Friday marked the opener of San Jose's 132-game regular season. The 66-game first half will run through June 23. First and second half winners in each division will qualify for the playoffs. The Giants will play their home opener on Tuesday at Excite Ballpark against Fresno. San Jose will play 30 games against each of their North Division rivals: Fresno, Modesto & Stockton.

Familiar Score: The Giants also lost their 2021 season opener by a 5-3 score (to Fresno). San Jose went 76-44 last season on their way to a league championship - their first since 2010.

On Deck: The Giants and Nuts continue their season-opening three-game series on Saturday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 6:05 PM. Will Bednar is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

