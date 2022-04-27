Giants Drop Homestead Opener, 6-4

The San Jose Giants returned to the South Bay on Tuesday night following a successful road trip, but suffered a 6-4 loss to the visiting Modesto Nuts at Excite Ballpark. Modesto never looked back after scoring in four consecutive innings from the third through the sixth to claim the opener of the six-game series. The loss was the Giants' (10-6) second straight following their season-high five-game win streak.

Vaun Brown (3-for-4, 2 RBI) had three hits and drove in a pair of runs while Victor Bericoto (1-for-3, HR, RBI) and Abdiel Layer (1-for-4, HR, RBI) smacked back-to-back home runs to lead San Jose offensively in defeat.

The Giants enjoyed an early lead on Tuesday scored twice in the bottom of the first inning. Grant McCray started the frame by drawing a walk before Aeverson Arteaga singled. Adrian Sugastey's fly out to deep center then advanced the runners to second and third. After Garrett Frechette struck out, Brown stepped to the plate and lined the first pitch of his at-bat into left center for a single. The hit easily scored both McCray and Arteaga for a 2-0 San Jose advantage.

Meanwhile, Nick Sinacola made his second start of the season for the Giants and began his outing with two scoreless innings pitching around one single and one walk. However in the top of the third, Nuts leadoff batter Jonatan Clase belted a deep solo home run to straightaway center to cut the San Jose lead in half. Modesto then took advantage of a pair of Giants errors in the top of the fourth to move in front. Robert Perez Jr. led off by reaching second on a two-base fielding error committed by Yorlis Rodriguez at third. Milkar Perez then hit a comebacker to Sinacola, who threw wildly to third in an attempt to retire Perez Jr. As the ball rolled down the left field line, Perez Jr. easily scored the tying run. Back-to-back one-out singles from Brett Rodriguez and Randy Bednar then produced another run giving the Nuts a 3-2 lead and knocking Sinacola out of the game.

Modesto kept the pressure on with a single run in the top of the fifth. Giants reliever Esmerlin Vinicio issued a leadoff walk to Clase before Harry Ford singled. After Clase stole third, Edwin Arroyo delivered an RBI single to make it 4-2.

An inning later, the Nuts scored two more times to stretch their lead to 6-2. With Keaton Winn on the mound, consecutive one-out walks to Rodriguez and Bednar put runners on first and second. Colin Davis then singled up the middle to plate Rodriguez with the first run of the inning. Two batters later, Ford's two-out grounder to shortstop was thrown away by Arteaga for San Jose's third error of the game as Bednar scored to make it 6-2.

The Giants cut the deficit in half with back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the seventh. Bericoto led off with a drive over the fence in left - his second home run of the season - to bring San Jose to within 6-3.

Then on the next pitch, Layer hit a soaring fly ball to right for another home run. The round-tripper was his first of the season as the Modesto lead was reduced to 6-4.

The Giants though would get no closer. The next three batters of the bottom of the seventh were retired in order. In the eighth, Brown singled with two outs and moved to second on a wild pitch, but was stranded. Then in the ninth, Bericoto drew a leadoff walk to again bring the potential tying run to the plate, but Layer struck out, Alexander Suarez grounded into a force out and McCray struck out to end the game.

Nuts starter Michael Morales earned the win after tossing 5 2/3 strong innings with two runs allowed. Morales, who did not give up a run after the bottom of the first, walked one and struck out seven. Jorge Benitez recorded the final five outs to pick-up the save.

GIANTS NOTES

Inside The Box Score: Modesto out-hit San Jose 10-9 ... Three of the six runs allowed by the Giants were unearned ... The Nuts were 5-for-14 with runners in scoring position (San Jose 2-for-8) ... Morales threw 60 of his 78 pitches for strikes.

Back-To-Back Homers: Bericoto and Layer hit the Giants' first back-to-back home runs this season. San Jose has hit 11 home runs overall this year in 16 games.

Sinacola's Start: Sinacola (0-2) was saddled with the loss after yielding three runs (only one earned) over 3 2/3 innings. He gave up four hits, walked one and struck out three during his 67-pitch outing.

Brown Heating Up: Over his last three games, Vaun Brown is 7-for-12 with one double and one home run.

On Deck: The Giants and Nuts continue their series on Wednesday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Will Bednar is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

