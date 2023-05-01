Giants Cruise Past Grizzlies To Earn Series Split

The San Jose Giants closed out their week in Fresno with an 11-4 victory over the Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon at Chukchansi Park. San Jose blew the game open with a seven-run top of the sixth as the Giants (13-8) rebounded from three straight losses to open the series by winning the final three contests to earn the split. San Jose outscored Fresno by a 26-5 margin over the final three games in the series.

Vaun Brown (3-for-5) knocked out three hits in the second game of his rehab assignment with the Giants while Thomas Gavello (3-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI), Diego Velasquez (2-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI), Matt Higgins (2-for-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI), Edison Mora (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) and Alexander Suarez (2-for-4, 2 RBI) also produced multi-hit games. San Jose hit a season-high seven doubles.

Liam Simon was also stellar in his first start of the season after his previous four outings were in a piggyback long relief role. Simon tossed four strong innings and allowed only one run and two hits. The right-hander walked one and struck out three.

The Giants jumped out early on Sunday scoring once in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. With one out, Velasquez doubled to extend his hitting streak to nine games - the longest by a San Jose player this season. Then with two outs, Gavello smacked an RBI double to right to plate Velasquez with the first run of the day.

The Giants then extended their lead with a three-run top of the fourth. Back-to-back singles from Brown and Gavello started the frame before Higgins produced a one-out RBI double to make it 2-0. P.J. Hilson, who was making his 2023 San Jose debut, followed with a sacrifice fly to plate the second run of the inning. Mora then came up and doubled home Higgins for a 4-0 advantage.

Meanwhile, Simon retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced until Fresno's Ryan Ritter connected for a one-out solo home run in the bottom of the fourth to bring the Grizzlies within 4-1. Simon though prevented further damage in the inning before handing the game over to the bullpen in the fifth.

After reliever Hayden Wynja pitched around a leadoff walk and a single in the bottom of the fifth, the Giants erupted in the sixth to break the game open. Gavello led off the inning with a double to deep right before Jose Ramos worked a walk. Higgins followed his second double of the day - a drive to left - the scored both Gavello and Ramos for a 6-1 lead. The rally then continued when Hilson was hit by a pitch before Mora singled to load the bases with none out. Suarez was up next and he grounded a single into center to bring home two more runs pushing the advantage to 8-1. Then after Andrew Kachel grounded out, Velasquez stepped to the plate and doubled home two more runs to make it a 10-1 game. Two batters later, Gavello's sacrifice fly scored the seventh and final run of the inning for an 11-1 cushion.

Fresno then pushed across one run in the bottom of the sixth and two runs in the ninth to bring the game to its final margin of 11-4. Wynja (2-0) was credited with the win after pitching 1 2/3 innings out of the bullpen and allowing one run on two hits. He struck out three. Daniel Blair (1 1/3 IP, 0 R) and Dylan Cumming (2 IP, 2 R) combined to pitch the final 3 1/3 innings for San Jose.

The Giants out-hit the Grizzlies 14-9 and went a sizzling 8-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Following an off day, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark for a season-high 12-game homestand against the Modesto Nuts (May 2-7) and Lake Elsinore Storm (May 9-14). For information on tickets and promotions during the homestand, visit sjgiants.com.

