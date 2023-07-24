Giants Complete Successful Homestand With 12-3 Victory

July 24, 2023 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose Giants closed out their nine-game homestand with a convincing 12-3 victory over the Stockton Ports on Sunday evening at Excite Ballpark. The Giants pounded out 17 hits in the win and used a seven-run bottom of the seventh inning rally to break open a close game. With the victory, San Jose (51-39 overall, 11-13 second half) claimed five of six games in this week's series against Stockton and went 7-2 on the homestand.

P.J. Hilson (4-for-5, 2 2B, 3B, 2 RBI) had four hits and finished a home run shy of the cycle to lead the way offensively for the Giants. Turner Hill (4-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, SB) produced four hits from the leadoff spot while Justin Bench (3-for-5, RBI) and Diego Velasquez (2-for-5, 2B, RBI) also had multi-hit efforts at the plate.

San Jose jumped out early scoring in each of the first three innings on Sunday to build a 4-0 lead. In the bottom of the first, Hill led off with a single, stole second and scored the first run of the night when Onil Perez reached on an error. An inning later, Hilson doubled to left with one out to start the rally before Jose Ramos reached on an error to put runners on the corners. Hill followed with a single to bring home Hilson and then an Alexander Suarez sacrifice fly stretched the lead to 3-0. Then in the third, a two-out walk from Anthony Rodriguez preceded a Hilson RBI double for a 4-0 advantage.

Meanwhile, Gerelmi Maldonado started on the mound for the Giants and began his outing with three scoreless innings. Maldonado induced inning-ending double plays in both the first and third sandwiched in-between a 1-2-3 top of the second.

The Ports then scratched across single runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to cut the San Jose lead to 4-2. In the top of the fourth, two walks and an HBP loaded the bases with two outs before Maldonado issued a walk to Dereck Salom to force home a run. An inning later with reliever Tyler Vogel on the mound, Pedro Pineda hit a one-out double, stole third and scored when the catcher Perez's throw bounced down the left field line for an error.

Stockton though would get no closer as the Giants responded with a run in the bottom of the fifth on a Rodriguez one-out RBI single to make it 5-2. After Vogel tossed back-to-back scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh, San Jose then exploded for seven runs on six hits in the bottom of the seventh inning to blow the game open. Bench led off the inning with a single into right center and took second on the play when the throw back to the infield skipped away for an error. After Andrew Kachel grounded out to advance the runner to third, Rodriguez came up and hit a ground ball to shortstop. On the play, Bench broke for the plate and scored as shortstop Bjay Cooke's throw sailed high and went to the backstop. Rodriguez, who reached second safely, was credited with an RBI on the fielder's choice. Hilson then stepped to the plate and laced an RBI triple to the left center gap as Rodriguez came home to make it 7-2.

After Ramos was hit by a pitch, Hill came through with an RBI single - his fourth hit of the game - for an 8-2 cushion.

Suarez then stepped to the plate and delivered his own RBI single as the lead grew to 9-2.

Perez followed by reaching on an error as another run scored before Velasquez's RBI single pushed the lead to 11-2. Bench then picked-up his second hit of the inning as an RBI single brought home the seventh and final run of the frame as the Giants stretched their advantage to 12-2.

Vogel (5-6) was credited with the win after tossing three strong innings of long relief with only one unearned run allowed. Vogel walked none and struck out five during his appearance. Maldonado pitched the first four innings yielding one run on two hits. The right-hander walked four and struck out four during his 74-pitch outing. Wilkelma Castillo finished the game for San Jose with two innings of work (one run allowed).

The Giants out-hit the Ports 17-9. Eight of the nine players in San Jose's lineup recorded at least one hit. The Giants were 7-for-21 with runners in scoring position compared to 1-for-11 for Stockton. The Ports committed five errors. San Jose has won three games in a row for the first time in the second half.

Following an off day, the Giants embark on a 12-game, 13-day Southern California road trip to Rancho Cucamonga (six games) and Inland Empire (six games). Tuesday's series opener versus the Quakes is a 6:30 PM first pitch. Manuel Mercedes is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The entire road trip can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.