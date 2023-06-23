Giants Close Out First Half With 16-7 Victory

The San Jose Giants closed out the first half in style on Thursday night with a 16-7 victory over the Stockton Ports at Banner Island Ballpark. The Giants, who wrapped-up the division crown one week ago, knocked out eight extra-base hits, stole a season-high tying seven bases and saw their pitchers collect 17 strikeouts in the decisive win against Stockton. With the victory, San Jose finished the first half with a league-best 40-26 record.

Every player in the Giants lineup on Thursday recorded at least one hit and scored at least one run while seven of the nine stole a base. Alexander Suarez (3-for-5, 2B, RBI, SB) was the lone San Jose player with a three-hit game while Onil Perez (2-for-5, 2 2B, SB) doubled twice, Matt Higgins (2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI) drove in three runs and Anthony Rodriguez (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, SB) homered as part of multi-hit performances.

San Francisco Giants hurler Ross Stripling made a rehab start on the mound and struck out 10 batters over four-plus innings of work. Stripling, who hasn't appeared in a major league game since May 17 due to a back injury, surrendered two runs (both earned) on four hits and did not issue a walk during his 66-pitch outing. At one point during his start, Stripling struck out nine consecutive Stockton hitters.

The Ports took an early 1-0 lead against Stripling in the bottom of the first on a two-out RBI single from T.J. Schofield-Sam, but the Giants immediately answered with a four-run top of the second inning. Perez led off the frame with a double into the left field corner and scored the tying run when the next batter, Higgins, grounded a single into right center. After Rodriguez walked and Thomas Gavello struck out, P.J. Hilson stepped to the plate and laced a double to the fence in deep center that scored both runners giving San Jose a 3-1 lead. Then two batters later, Turner Hill doubled home Hilson to make it 4-1.

The Giants added to their lead with a single run in the top of the third as Perez was hit by a pitch with one out, stole second, advanced to third on an errant throw from the catcher Carlos Franco and scored when Rodriguez grounded a single into right.

Meanwhile, Stripling recovered from the first-inning run with a dominant stretch on the mound. After he fanned the final batter of the bottom of the first, Stripling struck out the side in both the second and third innings. He then struck out the first two batters of the bottom of the fourth to mark the eighth and ninth straight punchouts from the rehabbing right-hander. His strikeout streak ended when Jose Mujica hit a triple off the fence in deep center field before Dereck Salom's RBI single brought the Ports within 5-2. Stripling though came back to strikeout the next hitter, Jose Escorche, his 10th K of the night, to end the inning.

San Jose got the run right back in the top of the fifth as Isan Diaz drew a leadoff walk, moved to third on Perez's second double of the night and scored on a Higgins sacrifice fly to push the the lead to 6-2.

Stripling returned to the mound in the bottom of the fifth, but was pulled after the leadoff batter reached on an error. Hayden Wynja, the originally scheduled starter, then entered and struck out two to keep Stockton off the board.

An eventful sixth inning then saw the two teams combine for eight runs. In the top half, the Giants scored three times to increase their lead to 9-2. Suarez began the inning with a fly ball to left center that went for a double when it was lost in the lights by the Ports outfield. Hill followed with a single before Diego Velasquez's RBI single made it 7-2. Moments later, San Jose executed a double steal with Velasquez taking second and Hill coming home with the second run of the inning. Diaz then singled home Velasquez for a 9-2 cushion.

Stockton, however, would get right back into the game with a five-run bottom of the sixth. Wynja issued three straight one-out walks as the Ports loaded the bases. Franco followed with an RBI single to make it 9-3. After Wynja fanned Nelson Beltran for the second out, Stockton leadoff batter Colby Thomas stepped to the plate and smacked a double into the left center field gap. The hit cleared the bases as all three runners scored to cut the Giants lead to 9-6. Brennan Milone then kept the rally going with an RBI single as Thomas came home to pull the Ports within 9-7. Stockton though would get no closer as Wynja struck out the next hitter, Henry Bolte, to end the inning. Wynja then pitched around a two-out walk in the bottom of the seventh to maintain the two-run lead before San Jose blew the game open late.

In the top of the eighth, Diaz doubled with one out and eventually scored on a wild pitch to extend the Giants lead to 10-7. San Jose then sent 10 batters to the plate in a six-run top of the ninth to take control of the game. Rodriguez led off with a home run to deep right center - his first round-tripper with the Giants. Following a walk to Gavello and a single from Hilson, an RBI single off the bat of Suarez stretched the advantage to 12-7. Hill then hit a grounder to second that was misplayed by Escorche for an error. Hill was credited with an RBI on the play as Hilson scored for a 13-7 lead. Velasquez was up next and he hit a sacrifice fly down the left field line to bring home the fourth run of the inning. Another Stockton error, this time on a Perez grounder, pushed the lead to 15-7 before Higgins completed the scoring with a two-out RBI double into the right field corner for a 16-7 margin.

Wynja (4-1) was credited with the win despite allowing five runs (all earned) in his three innings out of the bullpen. The left-hander gave up three hits, walked four and struck out four. Luis Moreno, who entered the game to begin the bottom of the eighth, earned his first save of the season. Moreno pitched the final two innings without allowing a run and retired six of the seven batters he faced, including three via the strikeout.

The Giants out-hit the Ports 17-8. San Jose's seven doubles matched a season-high. Hill (2-for-6, 2B, 2 RBI, SB), Diaz (2-for-5, 2B, RBI) and Hilson (2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, SB) also had multi-hit games. The Giants went 8-for-21 with runners in scoring position. Thursday's triumph snapped San Jose's season-high five-game losing streak.

The Giants finished the first half with a four-game lead over second-place Fresno in the North Division standings. San Jose was in first place for the final 48 days of the half (since May 6). The Giants end the first half leading the California League in runs scored (6.3 per game) and ERA (4.16).

The Giants open the second half of the regular season on Friday night when they continue their series in Stockton. First pitch at Banner Island Ballpark is set for 7:05 PM. Nomar Medina is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

