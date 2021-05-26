Giants Can't Close out Storm, Lose 8Ã¢ÂÂ7

The Giants were one strike away from victory on Tuesday night, but could not hold off the Lake Elsinore Storm. Euribiel Angeles delivered a go-ahead two-RBI single to cap a four-run top of the ninth for the Storm in their 8-7 win over San Jose at Excite Ballpark.

In the opener of a 12-game homestand, the Giants (11-8) carried a 7-3 lead into the eighth inning before Lake Elsinore mounted their late comeback. In the eighth, a two-base throwing error committed by San Jose shortstop Marco Luciano started a run-scoring rally for the Storm. Then with two down, Matthew Acosta connected for an RBI double into the right field corner to bring Lake Elsinore to within 7-4.

The Giants took their three-run advantage into the top of the ninth when Justin Crump was summoned from the bullpen. Zack Mathis led off the inning for the Storm with a single before moving to second on a passed ball. Jordy Barley then worked a walk to bring the potential tying run to the plate. Crump bounced back to strikeout Jarryd Dale, but Jack Stronach followed with a grounder over third base that went for an RBI double as Lake Elsinore cut the deficit to two runs. Brandon Valenzuela then came up and he singled sharply into center to plate Barley to make it 7-6 and advance the potential tying run to third. Austin Reich entered for the Giants and promptly fanned Justin Mears for the second out to move San Jose to the brink of victory, but was unable to slam the door. Angeles was up next and during his at-bat, pinch-runner Kelvin Alarcon stole second putting the possible go-ahead run into scoring position as well. The steal would prove to be an important play as Angeles, with the Storm down to their final strike, laced a single through the hole on the left side to bring home both Stronach and Alarcon for an 8-7 Lake Elsinore lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Brett Auerbach singled with one out for the Giants to put the tying run on base, but Luciano followed by striking out and Luis Matos then grounded out to end the game.

Crump (2-2) was charged with all four ninth-inning runs to suffer the loss.

San Jose enjoyed the lead for the majority of the contest as Ricardo Genoves opened the scoring with a solo home run to left in the bottom of the second. Wil Jensen started on the mound for the Giants and began his outing with two scoreless innings before a two-RBI double from Dale in the top of the third put the Storm ahead by a 2-1 score. San Jose though immediately answered in the bottom of the inning when Auerbach came through with a two-run single giving the Giants back the lead at 3-2.

After Lake Elsinore tied the game with a single tally in the top of the sixth, San Jose came right back with four runs in the bottom of the frame. Matos reached on a two-base error to leadoff and later scored the go-ahead run on a Casey Schmitt single. After Alex Canario worked a walk, Luis Toribio grounded an RBI single into left for a 5-3 lead. Then with two outs, Garrett Frechette's two-RBI single into center pushed the advantage to 7-3.

Reliever Brooks Crawford fanned two in a scoreless top of the seventh to maintain the four-run cushion before Lake Elsinore began their comeback the next inning.

GIANTS NOTES

Hitting Leaders

Brett Auerbach went 4-for-5 with three singles, a double and two RBI's to lead the Giants offensively in the loss. Ricardo Genoves (2-for-4, HR, RBI) and Garrett Frechette (2-for-4, 2 RBI) also had multi-hit games. Genoves has now homered in back-to-back games. He has three homers overall this season.

Running Wild

Lake Elsinore stole seven bases in eight attempts on Tuesday. Joshua Mears and Euribiel Angeles stole three each. It was the most stolen bases by a Giants opponent in a game this season.

Blown Lead

After winning their first game of the season when trailing after eight innings on Sunday in Fresno, the Giants suffered their second loss of the year when leading after eight (9-2 record).

On The Mound

Wil Jensen pitched the first three innings in his start and allowed two runs (one earned). He struck out five and walked three. Brooks Crawford (2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO) maintained his perfect ERA out of the bullpen and has only allowed one hit in six innings this season.

Roster Moves

Reliever Chris Wright (1.13 ERA, 4 SV) and 1B/OF Tyler Flores (.294 AVG in 17 at-bats) were promoted to High-A Eugene before the game on Tuesday. Catcher Rodolfo Bone and relief pitcher Wilkelma Castillo were added to the San Jose roster from Extended Spring Training.

On Deck

The Giants and Storm continue their six-game series on Wednesday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Kyle Harrison is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

