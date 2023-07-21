Giants Can't Close Out Ports, Lose In 10 Innings

The San Jose Giants were unable to hold a late four-run lead on Thursday night before ultimately suffering a 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Stockton Ports at Excite Ballpark. Stockton plated two runs in both the eighth and ninth innings to force extras and then scored once in the top of the 10th to take their first lead of the contest. The Giants (48-39 overall, 8-13 second half) fell to 4-2 on their current homestand with both losses coming when their opponent rallied from a deficit in the ninth inning.

Dylan Cumming started on the mound for San Jose on Thursday and fired five scoreless innings in an impressive outing. It marked the fourth straight game that the Giants starting pitcher worked five shutout frames. Cumming pitched around five hits and two walks during his start while collecting three strikeouts.

San Jose built a 4-0 lead with two runs in each of the first and fifth innings. In the bottom of the first, Alexander Suarez drew a leadoff walk before moving to second on a Diego Velasquez sacrifice bunt. Tanner O'Tremba followed with a single up the middle to bring home Suarez with the first run of the night. Zach Morgan was up next and he doubled to left before Anthony Rodriguez's RBI groundout scored O'Tremba for a 2-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the fifth, Velasquez reached on a one-out error, advanced to second on a balk and scored when pinch-hitter Justin Bench delivered an RBI single. Later in the inning, Bench would steal second and then he scored himself on a Rodriguez two-out RBI single to make it 4-0.

Tyler Vogel relieved Cumming to begin the top of the sixth and worked two scoreless innings out of the bullpen to maintain the 4-0 lead. Vogel allowed two hits with no walks and three strikeouts during his stint on the mound. The Ports though would begin their comeback effort in the top of the eighth. Julio Rodriguez was summoned into pitch to start the inning and immediately ran into trouble as Henry Bolte drew a leadoff walk before a Carlos Franco single put runners on the corners. Rodriguez then uncorked a wild pitch allowing Bolte to score the first Stockton run with Franco advancing all the way to third. Yeniel Laboy then hit a sacrifice fly plating Franco to bring the Ports within 4-2.

Rodriguez returned to the mound in the top of the ninth and continued to struggle as Stockton scored two more runs to tie the game. After Rodriguez retired the first batter of the inning, Pedro Pineda worked a full-count walk and immediately scored when the next batter, Brayan Buelvas, doubled to center. Bolte followed with a single to advance Buelvas to third before Franco tied the game 4-4 with a sacrifice fly to center.

The Giants had an opportunity to win in the bottom of the ninth as Jose Ramos singled with one out, took second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on Turner Hill's groundout. However, Ramos, the potential winning run, was stranded at third when Alexander Suarez struck out swinging.

Melvin Adon then pitched the top of the 10th for San Jose and allowed the free runner to score as Stockton took their first lead of the game. A single from Cameron Masterman started the inning to advance Laboy, the automatic runner, to third base. Robert Puason followed by grounding into a 6-4-3 double play, which scored Masterman to put the Ports in front.

In the bottom of the 10th, Suarez was the Giants' free runner at second base, but was thrown out on the basepaths during the inning as Stockton closed out the victory. Velasquez led off with a fly out to left before Bench drew a walk. The ball four pitch to Bench was in the dirt, but Suarez was thrown out on the play attempting to advance. Morgan then struck out swinging to end the game.

The Ports out-hit the Giants on Thursday by a 12-7 margin. The Stockton bullpen combined to pitch eight innings with only two unearned runs allowed and nine strikeouts. No San Jose player finished with a multi-hit game. Rodriguez (1-for-4, 2 RBI) drove in a pair of runs for the Giants. San Jose was a perfect 4-for-4 in stolen base attempts. Despite the loss, the Giants have still won two out of the first three games in this week's series against the Ports.

The Giants their homestand on Friday evening with first pitch against the Stockton Ports at Excite Ballpark set for 7:00 PM. Nomar Medina is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. For tickets, visit sjgiants.com.

