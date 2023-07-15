Giants Breakout Offensively In 10-4 Victory Over Rawhide

The San Jose Giants returned from the All-Star break in style with a 10-4 victory over the Visalia Rawhide at Excite Ballpark. After going into the break having suffered consecutive shutout losses, back-to-back four-run rallies in the sixth and seventh innings keyed a breakout offensive performance for the Giants on Friday night en route to the series-opening triumph. The win for San Jose (45-37 overall, 5-11 second half) was their sixth in seven games against Visalia this season.

Justin Bench (4-for-4, SB) had four hits and scored three runs as part of a perfect night at the plate in his California League debut to lead the Giants offensively. Diego Velasquez (3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, SB) added three hits and drove in a pair of runs while Anthony Rodriguez (2-for-4, 2 RBI, SB), Onil Perez (2-for-4, RBI, SB) and Jose Ramos (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) also had multi-hit games. San Jose finished the contest with 14 hits and were a perfect 6-for-6 in stolen base attempts.

Friday's affair was scoreless through three innings with Giants starter Manuel Mercedes and Visalia hurler Wyatt Wendell matching zeroes. Mercedes did not allow a hit over the first three frames and faced just one batter over the minimum. The Rawhide then jumped in front with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. Gavin Logan started the rally with a one-out double before moving to third on Johan Benitez's two-out single. Then with Alvin Guzman at the plate, Mercedes uncorked a wild pitch allowing Logan to score the first run of the night. Guzman eventually walked and then another wild pitch plated Benitez to make it 2-0.

San Jose immediately got one run back in the bottom of the fourth on a successful double steal. With two outs, Bench singled and Rodriguez reached on an error to put runners on the corners. Then with Ramos at the plate, Rodriguez swiped second with Bench stealing home on the throw to get the Giants on the board.

Mercedes finished his night with a scoreless top of the fifth before reliever Luis Moreno kept Visalia off the board in the sixth as the game remained at 2-1. San Jose then sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth and scored four runs to take a 5-2 lead. Tanner O'Tremba worked a leadoff walk before Bench singled to put runners on first and second. Rodriguez was up next and he bounced a single through the hole on the right side plating O'Tremba to tie the game.

After Ramos struck out swinging, a balk then advanced the runners to second and third while a wild pitch moments later brought home Bench giving the Giants a 3-2 lead. Turner Hill then walked before Alexander Suarez bounced into a force out with Rodriguez scoring on the play to make it 4-2. Suarez would steal both second and third before scoring the fourth run of the inning when Velasquez laced an RBI double into the left center gap.

The Rawhide responded with a run in the top of the seventh against Moreno to trim the San Jose lead to 5-3 as Jansel Luis led off with a double and scored on a Kenny Castillo single. A double play, however, would end the inning and then the Giants produced another four-run frame in the bottom half to take control of the game. Bench jumpstarted the rally with a one-out single - his fourth hit of the game - before taking second on a wild pitch. Rodriguez followed with an RBI single to make it a 6-3 score.

After Ramos walked, Hill stepped to the plate and lined an RBI double past third base as the lead grew to 7-3.

Velasquez then kept the rally going with a line drive RBI single into left as Ramos scored for an 8-3 cushion.

Perez then brought home the fourth and final run of the inning with an RBI single into right center to push the advantage to 9-3.

Visalia got a solo home run from Logan in the top of the eighth before the Giants plated one more run in the bottom of the inning to cap the scoring for the night. Consecutive walks to O'Tremba and Bench started the inning before Ramos hit a one-out RBI double down the right field line to extend the lead to 10-4.

Melvin Adon struck out three in a scoreless top of the ninth for San Jose to seal the victory. Moreno (2-1), who pitched three innings of long relief with two runs allowed, was credited with the win. Mercedes matched his longest start of the season with five innings of work yielding two runs (both earned) on three hits. Mercedes walked four and struck out four during his 73-pitch performance.

The Giants out-hit the Rawhide 14-7. San Jose was a sizzling 8-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

The Giants made a flurry of roster moves before the game on Friday as LF/1B Matt Higgins, INF/C Thomas Gavello, LHP/DH Reggie Crawford, RHP Daniel Blair and LHP Hayden Wynja were all promoted to High-A Eugene. Bench and pitcher Wilkelma Castillo were added to the San Jose roster from the Arizona Complex League (Rookie-level).

The Giants continue their three-game series against Visalia on Saturday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:00 PM. Dylan Cumming is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets.

