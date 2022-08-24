Giants Blanked By Nuts To Open Road Trip

The San Jose Giants opened their pivotal 12-game road trip on Tuesday night with a 4-0 loss to the Modesto Nuts at John Thurman Field. Nuts starting pitcher Joseph Hernandez, the ERA leader in the California League, struck out 10 over six scoreless innings in a dominant effort on the mound as the Giants (63-52, 23-26 second half) were shutout for a second straight game.

San Jose managed only four hits in defeat and couldn't take advantage of six walks over the final four innings. Giants pitching allowed only three hits, but walked nine Modesto hitters.

Two walks issued by San Jose starter Eric Silva set up a Nuts run in the bottom of the third as Modesto took a 1-0 lead. Randy Bednar singled with one out before consecutive walks to Harry Ford and Axel Sanchez loaded the bases. Tyler Locklear then hit a sacrifice fly to plate the first run of the game.

Silva surrendered only the one run in his four innings pitched, but was saddled with the loss. The right-hander gave up two hits, walked four and struck out three.

Joe Kemlage relieved Silva to begin the bottom of the fifth and immediately ran into trouble as he plunked Bednar with one out before Ford stepped to the plate and launched a two-run home run. The round-tripper was Ford's 10th of the season and it extended the Modesto lead to 3-0.

The Nuts added another run in the seventh as Kemlage walked three straight hitters to load the bases with none out before Hogan Windish's sacrifice fly made it 4-0.

The Giants' best chance against Hernandez came in the top of the third as Yorlis Rodriguez doubled to leadoff before Damon Dues singled to put runners on the corners. Alexander Suarez though popped out to first with Dues doubled off on the play and then after Grant McCray walked, Aeverson Arteaga flied out to end the inning. Hernandez retired 10 of the final 11 batters he faced.

In the top of the seventh, Hayden Cantrelle walked with two outs before Rodriguez singled, however Dues grounded out to end the threat. An inning later, Suarez doubled to leadoff before a one-out walk to Arteaga, however Jared Dupere grounded into an inning-ending double play. Then in the ninth, three straight walks to Victor Bericoto, Adrian Sugastey and Cantrelle loaded the bases with none out and brought the potential tying run to plate, but Rodriguez struck out and Dues grounded into a game-ending double play.

Rodriguez (2-for-4, 2B) had pair of hits to lead San Jose at the plate in the loss. The #1 through #6 spots in the Giants lineup went a combined 0-for-17 with eight strikeouts.

The Giants and Nuts play the second game of their six-game series on Wednesday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 7:05 PM. Nick Sinacola is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

