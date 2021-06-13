Giants Bash Five Homers in 12Ã¢ÂÂ2 Rout of Stockton

The San Jose Giants blasted a season-high five home runs en route to a convincing 12-2 victory over the Stockton Ports on Saturday evening at Banner Island Ballpark. Casey Schmitt homered twice as part of a five-RBI night to lead the way offensively while Armani Smith, Ricardo Genoves and Brett Auerbach also went deep in the blowout win. The Giants (23-12) have now taken four of the first five games in the series against the Ports.

San Jose immediately set the tone on Saturday with back-to-back home runs in the top of the first to take an early 2-0 lead. With two outs and the bases empty, Smith stepped to the plate and launched a towering homer to straightaway center for the Giants' first run of the contest. Genoves was up next and he belted a home run to deep left center to make it back-to-back round-trippers.

Schmitt hit the first of his two home runs on the night when he followed an Alex Canario leadoff single in the top of the second with a mammoth blast to left center. The 443-foot two-run home run extended the lead to 4-0. Later in the frame, Auerbach lined a triple into the right field corner on the 10th pitch of his at-bat before Luis Toribio delivered an RBI single up the middle for a 5-0 advantage.

Kyle Harrison started on the mound for San Jose and was dominant throughout the majority of his outing. Stockton pushed across one run in the bottom of the second as Kevin Richards worked a leadoff walk and immediately scored when the next batter, Lawrence Butler, tripled down the right field line. Butler though was stranded at third as Harrison came back to strikeout the next three hitters - the first two batters on three pitches each - to retire the side.

Harrison then struck out three more Ports hitters in a scoreless bottom of the third as he worked around a one-out double. In the fourth, Butler doubled with one out and eventually scored on a two-out infield single from T.J. Schofield-Sam to bring Stockton to within 5-2. Harrison though fanned three more in the inning to complete his outing.

After reliever Austin Reich struck out two in a perfect bottom of the fifth, the Giants reclaimed their five-run lead in the next half-inning. Marco Luciano led off the top of the sixth by drawing a walk before stealing second. Canario followed with a ringing double off the wall in straightaway center to score Luciano with the first run of the frame. Schmitt then grounded an RBI single into right as Canario came home to make it 7-2.

Auerbach stretched the lead to 8-2 when he led off the top of the seventh with a home run to left - San Jose's fourth homer of the game. In the eighth, three straight singles from Canario, Schmitt and Garrett Frechette loaded the bases before an Auerbach sacrifice fly gave the Giants a 9-2 cushion.

San Jose then completed the scoring with a three-run top of the ninth. Smith started the inning with a single - his fourth hit of the game. He eventually made it to third with two outs and then scored when Canario reached on an error. Schmitt followed with his second home run of the game as he connected for a deep drive to left - a two-run shot - for a 12-2 Giants lead.

Reich and Ivan Armstrong combined on five scoreless innings out of the bullpen to seal the San Jose victory.

GIANTS NOTES

Home Run Derby

With five more homers on Saturday, the Giants have now hit 16 home runs over the first five games of the series. San Jose's 45 home runs this season lead Low-A West.

Schmitt's Big Night

Casey Schmitt finished 4-for-5 at the plate with two singles, two home runs and five RBI's. He became the first Giants player this season to homer in three consecutive games. His eight home runs overall this year are tied for the league lead. Schmitt is 9-for-17 (.529 AVG) with four home runs in the series.

Other Hitting Standouts

Armani Smith was also 4-for-5 and finished a triple shy of the cycle. Smith had two singles, a double and his fourth home run of the season. He leads the Giants with a .339 batting average. Alex Canario (3-for-4, 2B, RBI) and Brett Auerbach (2-for-4, 3B, HR, 2 RBI) also finished with multi-hit games. Auerbach's homer was his second of the year. San Jose's 16 hits on Saturday was one off their season-high.

Harrison's Start

Kyle Harrison struck out a career-high 10 batters over his four innings on the mound. The left-hander was charged with two runs (both earned) and issued only one walk. The final nine outs recorded by Harrison were strikeouts.

Bullpen Duo

Austin Reich (2-0) was credited with the win after tossing scoreless fifth and sixth innings. Reich allowed only one hit, walked none and struck out three. Ivan Armstrong recorded a three-inning save. Armstrong gave up just one hit, walked two and struck out five during his scoreless outing. The trio of Harrison, Reich and Armstrong combined to strikeout 18 Ports batters.

On Deck

The Giants and Ports conclude their six-game series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark set for 2:09 PM. Prelander Berroa is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

