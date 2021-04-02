Giants Alternate Training Site Scrimmage Schedule Now Available

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats will prelude their exciting return to baseball in 2021 by hosting the San Francisco Giants Alternate Training Site. Fans are welcome to attend scrimmages against the Oakland A's Alternate Site, and tickets are on sale now for all eight matchups at Sutter Health Park, beginning Wednesday, April 7 with a 1:00 p.m. first pitch. Gates will open one hour before first pitch.

"We are honored to host this year's Alternate Training Site for the Giants, and thrilled to welcome our fans to watch baseball again inside Sutter Health Park," River Cats general manager Chip Maxson said.

The squads will play a total of 16 scrimmages, with eight taking place at the Giants Alternate Training Site here at Sutter Health Park, and an additional eight at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, home to the Athletics Alternate Training Site.

The River Cats will then kick off the 2021 season on May 6 with road series in Las Vegas and Oklahoma City before returning home to host the Reno Aces on May 20. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Due to local safety guidelines, capacities are limited, face coverings must be worn, and all tickets must be purchased online as the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office will not be open. Fans may guarantee seats by purchasing a membership plan by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or visiting rivercats.com.

