Giants' All Star Signs with Washington

April 11, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release





WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things announced today the signing of INF Wander Franco for the 2019 season.

Franco is entering his 8th season of professional baseball after being signed by the Kansas City Royals in 2012 out of Bani, Dominican Republic. During the 2017 off-season he was selected in the Rule 5 Draft by the San Francisco Giants. Wander played the 2018 season for the San Jose Giants and was selected as a Mid-Season All-Star in the California League.

The infielder has posted a .275 career batting average and has hit 30 homeruns as a pro. During his All-Star season with the Giants he smashed 39 doubles and drove in 65 runs while hitting .277 in 124 games played. Beyond his extra base hit prowess, Franco brings his experience defensively at the hot corner where he had made 379 career starts. The Franco family has been quite successful on the diamond in the states. His cousins are MLB veterans (Willy and Erick Aybar), his brother Wander Alexander Franco has put together a solid career with the Astros and his youngest brother Wander Samuel Franco plays for the Rays is ranked the 13th best prospect in Major League Baseball.

"Wander was heavily sought after by about a dozen teams. We are very excited to add such a talented player to our roster," said General Manager Tony Buccilli. "He should be a simple plug and play at third base and one of the marquee bats in our lineup. History shows his game is built around extra base hits and being relied on to drive in runs. Hopefully this signing elevates our lineup to the 'dangerous' level we aim for annually," Buccilli stated.

The East Division Champions return to the field as they open the season Thursday, May 9 at River City, with the home opener slated for Friday, May 17 at Wild Things Park.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.