Giants' Abrams Added to Washington's Infield

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things announced today the signing of INF Trevor Abrams for the 2019 season.

Abrams joins Washington after two seasons with the San Francisco Giants organization. His 2017 campaign was cut short due to an injury he sustained during his senior year with Sonoma State. Abrams recovered and made an impact playing in Salem-Keizer and Augusta this past year. His senior season at Sonoma State was limited to 34 games played but he produced admirably hitting .293 with 10 doubles and 27 RBI.

With the Giants, Abrams hit .277 over 46 games played between Class A- and A. He totaled 13 doubles and drove in 18 runs while splitting time defensively at first base and third base.

"Trevor is coming in with a whole lot to prove and a demeanor to match. He was recommended our way by former Wild Things' All Star David Popkins," said General Manager Tony Buccilli. "The kid takes pride in his defensive game and has been working hard to reach his potential offensively. We look to see how he will perform as a run producer," Buccilli stated.

To create a roster spot for Abrams the Wild Things announced that INF Nathaniel Maggio will begin the season on the inactive list. "Maggio had a job opportunity come available neither of us expected. We are unsure about his availability this season but we will keep tabs on the situation," Buccilli concluded.

The East Division Champions return to the field as they open the season Thursday, May 9 at River City, with the home opener slated for Friday, May 17 at Wild Things Park.

