Gianna Kneepkens 2026 WNBA Draft Presser

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







Watch Gianna Kneepkens' full presser after being selected No. 15 by the Connecticut Sun!







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026

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