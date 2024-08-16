Getting the Jobe DONE.| USL Jägermeister Cup Save of the Round Winner
August 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 16, 2024
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. North Carolina FC 8/17/24 - San Antonio FC
- Monterey Bay Heads to Albuquerque for Fixture with New Mexico United - Monterey Bay FC
- Hartford Back on Home Turf against Las Vegas - Hartford Athletic
- North Carolina FC Travels to San Antonio FC - North Carolina FC
- Rhode Island FC Finishes Two-Match Homestand Saturday vs. Oakland Roots SC - Rhode Island FC
- Memphis Hosts Tulsa Looking to Split Season Series - Memphis 901 FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Prepare for Playoff Rematch with Orange County SC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Phoenix Rising Signs Curacao International Jearl Margaritha - Phoenix Rising FC
- City Game Comes to Highmark this Sunday - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rowdies Sign Local Forward Endri Mustali - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rhode Island FC Selects the Superlative Group to Spearhead Naming Rights Search for the Stadium at Tidewater Landing - Rhode Island FC
- Battery Travel to Louisville for High-Stakes Bout - Charleston Battery
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Charleston Battery - Louisville City FC
- Preview: Rowdies vs Loudoun United - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.