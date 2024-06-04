Getting the Job Done: USL Championship Save of the Week, Week 13: Nominees
June 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The past week of action in the USL Championship gave us a brilliant array of highlight-reel worthy stops on long-range blasts and close-range opportunities throughout a busy week of games. We've picked out four of the best of the past week, now you get to select which one will be the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week presented by Terminix.
Vote for your favorite save in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Friday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 4, 2024
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC 6/5/24 - San Antonio FC
- Rocco Rios Novo Earns Team of the Week Nomination - Phoenix Rising FC
- Republic FC Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello Nominated for USL Championship Week 13 Save of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Dennis, Neilson Earn Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Triston Hodge Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Hartford Athletic
- Ofeimu Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Indy Eleven
- Delentz Pierre Named to Team of the Week for Week 13 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Antony Siaha Earns Player of the Week Honors - Monterey Bay FC
- Republic FC Road Match at New Mexico United Rescheduled to September 18 - Sacramento Republic FC
- New Mexico United & Sacramento Republic FC Announce Match Reschedule - New Mexico United
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.