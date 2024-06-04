Getting the Job Done: USL Championship Save of the Week, Week 13: Nominees

June 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The past week of action in the USL Championship gave us a brilliant array of highlight-reel worthy stops on long-range blasts and close-range opportunities throughout a busy week of games. We've picked out four of the best of the past week, now you get to select which one will be the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week presented by Terminix.

Vote for your favorite save in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Friday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.

