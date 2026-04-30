CFL Ottawa RedBlacks

Getting the Call to Go 1st Overall

Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video


Giordano Vaccaro getting the call to go 1st overall in CFL Canadian Draft.

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Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2026


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