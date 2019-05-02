Get Your Spokane Indians Tickets at TicketBash on Friday, May 17th

SPOKANE, Wash. - Single game tickets are available for purchase starting Friday, May 17th, and the Spokane Indians are celebrating with a fun-filled TicketBash at Avista Stadium presented by TicketsWest, 93.7 The Mountain, and 103.5 The Game.

The day kicks off at 10:00 AM when fans can pick up full and mini-season ticket packages or secure single game tickets from the Indians Ticket Office. Single game tickets will also be available for purchase over the phone at 509-343-OTTO (6886) from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM and online at TicketsWest.com.

Upper Box single game tickets are available for only $13, while Reserved Bench seats are $6 for adults. Kids Bench Seats are always $5 courtesy of Multicare. Seniors and military members with valid identification can also secure Reserved Bench seats for just $5 - a price that has remained unchanged for the last 13 years. As always, free parking is available for all 38 Spokane Indians home games.

Complimentary hot dogs and Pepsi products are available during TicketBash from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with inflatables, games, mascot appearances, and giveaways throughout the day making this an event for the entire family. TicketBash is also a great day to stock up on gear for the upcoming season with 19% off in-store purchases at the Team Store (excludes Redband merchandise) all-day long.

"TicketBash has become a tradition here as we prepare for another exciting season of Spokane Indians Baseball," said Assistant General Manager Nick Gaebe. "This event is an ideal opportunity for fans of all ages to come have a good time at Avista Stadium and secure their tickets to a summer of fun at the ballpark."

Fans looking to purchase single game tickets can choose from all 38 home games including the biggest promotional nights of the season.

The announcement of the June promotional schedule includes two pre-season events. Meet the players at the Player Welcome Party at the MAX at Mirabeau Park Hotel on Monday, June 10th at 5:30 PM, and see the players in action for the first time on Wednesday, June 12th at 5:30 PM for the Free Community FanFest courtesy of Avista.

The home season kicks off with Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway on Friday, June 21st, and the first Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night of the season on Saturday, June 22nd.

Pizza Factory Post-game Catch on the Field returns following all Sunday games - which also have a new start time of 5:09 PM.

For all kids, Dairy Queen Post-Game Circle the Bases returns beginning Monday, June 24th, and fans can bring their canine friends to the first Bark in the Park of the season on Tuesday, June 25th.

On Wednesday, June 26th, help us celebrate the first of four Family Feast Nights of the season. This year's feast night menus include not only the classic hot dog, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches, but also popcorn, packaged candy, and chips. For 2019, all of the above mentioned items will be $1.50, and $1.00 ticket vouchers can still be found at Yoke's Fresh Market locations prior to the first three Family Feast Nights.

Continuing with the hot dog theme, Thursday, June 27th marks the first Dollars in Your Dog Night of the year, where fans can get paid cash just for eating hot dogs. Buy a hot dog, and you may find a voucher for anywhere from a $1 bill to a $100 bill, and kids can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases.

Keep an eye out for our July and August promotions schedule to be released next week!

Ticket packages, which include many of the games listed above, are available now and start at just $70 for a 7-game plan. CLICK HERE to secure your seats today.

For more information about TicketBash or to purchase season tickets, call the Spokane Indians Ticket Office at (509) 343-OTTO (6886) or email tickets@spokaneindians.com.

