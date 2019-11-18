Get Your 2020 Ducks Mini Plan Today

November 18, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that 10-game mini plans for the 2020 season are now on sale. Fans can purchase their mini plan package by calling the Ducks ticket office at (631) 940-3825 or and submitting an order form.

All fans who purchase a 10-game mini plan will receive a voucher for a FREE ticket to any 2020 Ducks regular season game of their choice, subject to availability. Mini plan holders will enjoy the same great seats for each of the scheduled games in their plan, while seating for the additional game will be determined based upon availability once the voucher is redeemed at the box office.

Ducks mini plan holders enjoy a variety of exclusive benefits with their package. Each plan includes the following perks:

Discounted pricing at just $10/seat

Tickets to multiple postgame Fireworks Spectaculars

Mix of weekend (Friday-Sunday) and weekday (Monday-Thursday) games

The chance to see every Atlantic League team at least once

Exclusive playoff ticket pre-sale opportunity

Upgrade option to include "Duck Club" access

E-Z Pay payment plan option

To view each of the mini plan packages available for the 2020 season, please CLICK HERE. Fans are encouraged to contact the Ducks early for the best possible seats, as 2019 mini plan holders have already received their renewal forms. Those looking to reserve their mini plan or find out more information should call (631) 940-3825.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

