Get to Know York United FC's New Head Coach BenjamÃÂ­n Mora

June 6, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) Video







Kristian Jack sits down with the new Nine Stripes boss and hits him with some rapid fire questions

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from June 6, 2024

Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Valour FC June 9 - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.