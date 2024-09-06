Get to Know Brodric Thomas
September 6, 2024 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video
Brodric Thomas is healthy and making a big impact for G League United. Get to know the sharpshooting San Diego Clippers wing after he dropped a team-high 17 points to lead the way in Wednesday's win over BC Mega Mis.
