Get Ready for Komet Hockey with the 2021-2022 Promo Schedule
September 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The 70th Anniversary Season of Komet Hockey has something for everyone, including special ticket offers, Fort Wayne's largest NYE bash, specialty jersey nights, and much, much more! Check out the 2021-2022 Komets Promotional Schedule and start making your plans for a night out in The Jungle! It all starts next month with Opening Night on Saturday, October 23!
PROMO SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS
Mark your calendars for the following Theme Nights:
Opening Night: Banner, and Ring Ceremony - Saturday, October 12
Teddy Bear Toss - Friday, November 5 - presented by Omnisource
Military Appreciation Night - Saturday, November 13 - presented by All American Stores
Pet Detective Night* - Saturday, November 20 - presented by Humane Fort Wayne
Bob Chase Memorial Game* - Thanksgiving Night - Thursday, November 25 - presented by Sweetwater
New Year's Eve Bash - Friday, December 31
Princess Night - Sunday, March 27
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night* - Friday, April 8 - presented by the Boys & Girls Club
Fan Appreciation Night & End of Season Awards - Saturday, April 16
*Specialty Jersey Nights
Take advantage of these great ticket offers!
Marathon MakeItCount Rewards App Wednesdays: NEW for the 2021-22 season: Download the Marathon MakeItCount Rewards App and show it at the Coliseum ticket office for an exclusive BOGO offer for any 2021-22 Wednesday night home game.
Marathon Fill-up Card Nights: Filling up 3 times at any area Marathon station earns you BOGO tickets to any Friday home game.
All American Stores Military Discount: Active Duty Military can buy one full-price adult ticket and receive a 2nd of equal/lesser value FREE!
PHP Report Card Night: On December 3, and February 18, "A" students can get a FREE ticket to the game courtesy of Physicians Health Plan!
Meijer Family Nights: All Sunday home games are Meijer Family nights! Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game!
Kids Seat FREE Nights: At select games, receive a FREE Kids ticket with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket!
Make your next night of Komet Hockey one to remember by taking advantage of one of several Fan Experiences available throughout the season!
Single-game tickets are ON SALE NOW! Tickets can be purchased in person at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com/Komets.
Season Tickets and Group Tickets are also available now at the Komets Office by calling (260) 483-0011.
