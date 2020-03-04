Georgia vs. Georgia Southern Postponed

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Due to inclement weather, the SRP Park College Showcase featuring #3 University of Georgia (Southeastern Conference) vs. Georgia Southern University (Sun Belt Conference) has been postponed. The two teams will face off on Tuesday, March 10th. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

All tickets purchased for tonight's game will be honored on Tuesday, March 10th at SRP Park. The Bulldogs of Georgia are currently ranked third in the nation and will look to even the series after the Eagles took game one 6-3 on March 3rd.

Limited Reserved Seating and General Admission Tickets are available for the rescheduled SRP Park College Showcase, to purchase today, visit: bit.ly/2TDIvYg or stop by the the SRP Park Box Office at 187 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, S.C.

The GreenJackets invite fans to come pack the river and enjoy great college baseball at SRP Park next Tuesday!

