Georgia Swarm's Andrew Kew with a Goal vs. Black Bears
February 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
"This isn't a hope and a prayer, this is skill precision" - Pat Gregoire
It's also an #SCtop10 worthy goal for Andrew Kew
