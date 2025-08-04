MLS Seattle Sounders FC

Georgi Minoungou GREAT HIT Seals It for Seattle!

August 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video


Check out the Seattle Sounders FC Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from August 4, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central