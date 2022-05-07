George Kirby Called up to the Mariners

EVERETT, WA: The Seattle Mariners announced earlier today that they have promoted former Everett AquaSox George Kirby to the big leagues. He is expected to make his Major League debut on Sunday, as the Mariners take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kirby was selected by the Mariners in the 1st round (20th overall) in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Elon University. He pitched in Everett in 2019 and 2021. Overall, he was 4-2 in 18 appearances with the AquaSox striking out 77 batters in only 64.2 innings while only walking 8 batters.

The #1 ranked pitching prospect in the Mariners system, he will become the third member of the 2021 AquaSox team to play in the big leagues this season joining Julio Rodriguez and Matt Brash.

Recently Kirby was named Mariners Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April. In five starts, he's posted a 2-0 record with a 1.82 ERA. He's allowed five earned runs in 24 2/3 innings, striking out 32 batters, walking five and allowing three homers.

As a reminder, on August 20 the AquaSox will be giving away 1,000 George Kirby Bobblehead Dolls courtesy of Sound Transit as part of our "Salute to the Mariners" weekend.

