George, Doyle Homer; Rox Top Vibes

Grand Junction earned a split of its two- game series against the Rocky Mountain Vibes with a 13-6 victory at Suplizio Field Wednesday night to move to 2-4 on the season.

After spotting Rocky Mountain to three runs in the top of the first, the Rockies broke the game open with a four-run fourth inning and a five-run fifth inning. Max George blasted his fourth home run in three games, his first at home. Meanwhile, Brenton Doyle launched his first career long-ball to help push Grand Junction out to 13 runs of offense in the fifth inning.

Anderson Pillar made his third appearance of the season and earned the win despite allowing two runs on three hits in 1.2 innings while Eric Hepple and Gavin Hollowell combined for two scoreless innings to close out the game allowing one hit and dealing five strikeouts.

Rocky Mountain starter Michele Vassalotti took the loss and fell to 0-2 on the season after allowing seven runs in four innings.

The Rockies are off on Thursday before heading to Colorado Springs to take on the Vibes for a three-game weekend series and their home opener on Friday.

