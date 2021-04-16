Genoves goes yard again as Giants blank A's

April 16, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







C Ricardo Genoves blasted a pinch-hit home run on Tuesday and followed that performance up with another homer on Friday as part of a 2-for-4 day at the plate.

Giants pitchers struck out 10 batters in seven innings with RHP Dominic Leone starting things off with three punchouts in his two perfect frames. The former Clemson product has struck out six of the last nine batters he's faced. LHP Luis Gonzalez replaced Leone and kept things rolling as he struck out half of the six batters he faced in 1.2 innings. Later, RHP Gregory Santos struck out two in his one inning of work where he also hit 100 MPH.

Recently acquired INF Thairo Estrada made his Sutter Health Park debut and raked an RBI single as part of the Giants' four-run fourth inning.

A's No. 10 prospect on MLB Pipeline, RHP James Kaprielian, struck out four of the seven batters he faced in 2.1 innings.

The clubs will play 9 more scrimmages throughout the month of April, with seven more taking place at the Giants Alternate Training Site here at Sutter Health Park, and the rest at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, home to the Athletics Alternate Training Site. Next home game's first pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, April 17.

The River Cats will then kick off the 2021 season on May 6 with road series in Las Vegas and Oklahoma City before returning home to host the Reno Aces on May 20. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Due to local safety guidelines, Sutter Health Park's capacity has been reduced to encourage proper social distancing. Additionally, face coverings must be worn and all tickets must be purchased online as the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office will not be open. Fans can guarantee seats for the 2021 regular season by purchasing a membership plan at rivercats.com,by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), or emailing tickets@rivercats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from April 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.