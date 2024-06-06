Generals Remain Undefeated at Home: Continue to Dominate Visiting Opposition with 9-2 Victory Over Acadiana

June 6, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







The Victoria Generals, after back-to-back disastrous losses in Lafayette against the Acadiana Cane Cutters, flipped a switch the moment they arrived back at Riverside Stadium, as they responded in resounding fashion with a dominant 9-2 victory over the boys from Louisiana. The Generals with the victory improve back to.500 at 3-3, while the Cane Cutters fall to 5-2.

For the third consecutive night at home, Victoria plated at least nine runs, but this time, it was those who are currently University of Houston Cougars who shined the brightest. 2B Anthony Avalos, who was 2 for 5 with three RBIs, two of which came from a massive triple in the 7th to put the game away for the Generals, and RF Cameron Nickens, who went 2 for 4 with an RBI and run scored, both came through in a big way for Victoria. The offensive output tonight by the Generals improved their home run differential to an astonishing 28-6, which results in a +22, easily the best in the Texas Collegiate League.

In addition, it was also a special night at Riverside Stadium Thursday as well, as 2023 Generals sensation and Cisco College OF Damien Whitfield returned to the TCL for the first time in 2024, in which he went 3 for 4 with an RBI: a perfect homecoming for one of the few returners from a season ago for Victoria.

However, it was the pitching that was the true hero for the Generals. In an early stretch of the season in which their arms had been wavering, the Victoria men on the mound came through in a significant way Thursday. LHP Merek Sears (Univ. Houston), RHP Josh Pelfrey (UT Tyler), and RHP Zach Ryan (Houston Christian) struck a combined thirteen Cane Cutters throughout the night, with Sears responsible for 7 of those punchouts himself. Their stellar performance is a testament to the pitching staff's overall capabilities and potential for future success beyond the TCL.

The four-game stretch between Victoria and Acadiana will conclude tomorrow night at Riverside Stadium, as the Generals look for the series split and the sweep at home while the Cane Cutters look to get back to their winning ways. First Pitch is scheduled at Riverside Stadium for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.