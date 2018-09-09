Generals End Biscuits Season, 11-7

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (2-3) fought until the very end, but dropped the decisive fifth game of the 2018 North Division Championship Series against the Jackson Generals (3-2) on Sunday night at Riverwalk Stadium, 11-7, and were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round for the fourth-consecutive season. The Generals will take on the Biloxi Shuckers in the 2018 Southern League Championship Series beginning on Tuesday in West Tennessee.

Brandon Lawson (0-1) got the start for the Biscuits and allowed four runs over 1.1 innings, and the Biscuits were down 4-0 midway through the second. David Rodriguez bopped a two-run homer in the bottom of the second off Jackson starter Bo Takahashi (1-0) to cut the deficit to two, but the Biscuits were playing catch-up for most of the game.

Jackson scored two more runs in the third, but after three scoreless innings of relief twirled by Spencer Jones, the Biscuits pulled within three at 6-3 with an RBI-double by Brett Sullivan in the sixth. But a five-run top of the seventh doomed the Biscuits, who got another home run from David Rodriguez in the bottom of the seventh, as well as RBI-singles from Lucius Fox and Nick Solak to make it 11-6. An error brought across the Biscuits final run of the season in the ninth to make it 11-7, and Dalton Moats struck out five-straight batters out of the bullpen to end the year on the mound.

The Biscuits still finished 2018 with the second-most wins in team history (79-61), and will open up the 2019 season away at Chattanooga, in search of their fifth-consecutive postseason berth, on Thursday, April 4.

