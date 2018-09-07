Generals Blank Biscuits in Game 3, 3-0

September 7, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release





MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (1-2) couldn't score, and Dominic Miroglio's two-out two-run double in the fifth secured a 3-0 win for the Jackson Generals (2-1) in Game 3 of the 2018 Southern League North Division Championship Series on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Jackson now leads the series, 2-1, and Montgomery needs to win Games 4 and 5 to keep their season alive.

Sam McWilliams (0-1) made his first postseason start for the Biscuits, and after allowing a leadoff double to Ben DeLuzio in the first, the right-hander picked off the center fielder at second. In the fourth, McWilliams walked DeLuzio, and then picked him off again, this time at first, and finished off the fourth with the game still scoreless.

Justin Donatella (1-0) started for the Generals, and ran into trouble in the second, but with runners at the corners and only one out, the right-hander struck out Miles Mastrobuoni and then Lucius Fox to end the threat. Donatella wound up going six scoreless innings, surrendering just three hits, one walk, and racking up seven strikeouts in the victory.

The turning point of the game came in the top of the fifth. Following a Marty Herum groundout, Rudy Flores flicked a double into left and Josh Prince walked against McWilliams, putting runners at first and second. A Jay Gonzalez groundout to first moved Prince to second and Flores to third, and then Mirogilio muscled a chopper down the third baseline for what would go down as the tiebreaking and game-winning two-out, two-run double that put the Generals up for good at 2-0.

Jackson would add another run on a Domingo Leyba RBI-single in the top of the eighth to pad the lead at 3-0, and the Biscuits hit into a double play with runners at first and second and one out in the bottom half of the same inning against Generals closer Kevin Ginkel, who closed it out in the ninth, facing the minimum.

The Biscuits will try to save their season with a win in Game 4 when Benton Moss faces Emilio Vargas on Saturday night at 6:05 PM CT.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.