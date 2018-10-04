Generals Announce Staff Promotions and Additions

October 4, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





JACKSON, Tenn. - Jason Compton, President & General Manager of the Jackson Generals announced the following staff promotions today:

Marcus Sabata has been promoted to Assistant General Manager. Marcus just completed his first season with the Generals. Marcus grew up in Southwest Kansas where he graduated Garden City High School and majored in Political Science at Garden City Community College. Marcus has been around baseball for 42 years as a coach and as an executive. Prior to moving to Jackson, Marcus served as the General Manager of the Garden City Wind of The Pecos League of Independent Baseball.

Tory Goodman has been promoted to Sales Manager. Tory has spent the last 3 seasons with the Generals as the Box Office/Merchandise Manager. The Decatur, IL native graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Management from Robert Morris University.

Ian Ueltschi has joined the Jackson Generals as Manager of Ticket Operations/Sales Executive. Ian spent the 2018 season with the Florida Fire Frogs, the single A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The Frankfort, KY native attended Morehead State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sport Management.

"We have a great executive team here and these moves and additions just help make us even stronger," Compton said. "I can't wait to see what these guys will accomplish as we head into 2019 and beyond," he added.

The 2019 baseball season is coming! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

The Jackson Generals, a West Tennessee franchise since 1998, are the Double-A Minor League Baseball affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2018, the Generals won their final seven series to claim their third Southern League Championship in team history. For ticket information on the defending champions' 2019 campaign, log on JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com or dial 731.988.5299!

