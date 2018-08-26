Gem from Perez Spoiled by Naturals Win in 10

North Little Rock, AR - NW Arkansas took a back and forth extra inning contest from the Arkansas Travelers, 4-3, in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Naturals have taken the first two games of this three game series. Sunday's contest featured scoring rallies in the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth innings with the visitors taking the lead twice in that time. Williams Perez fired another sensational start giving up just one run for the fifth consecutive outing while matching a season-high with seven innings pitched but settled for no-decision as the Arkansas starter.

Moments That Mattered

* Chris Mariscal drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the third inning putting the Travs to an early 2-0 advantage.

* Beau Amaral hit a pinch-hit double with two out in the bottom of the ninth scoring Yonathan Mendoza from first base with tying run to force extra innings.

* After NW Arkansas scored in the top of the 10th inning, Grant Gavin came on and struck out two of the first three hitters in the bottom of the frame on the way to securing his first save of the season.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Chuck Taylor: 2-4, run, BB, 2B

* PH Beau Amaral: 1-1, 2B, RBI

* Williams Perez: 7 IP, 5 H, R, BB, 8 K

Up Next

The Travs try to avoid a sweep in the final home game of the regular season on Monday night with a 7:10 first pitch. Left-hander Anthony Misiewicz (2-11, 5.38) makes the start against righty Jon Perrin (0-1, 3.21). There are free train rides throughout the night at the ballpark and the game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

