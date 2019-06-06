Gearing up for a Sold out Opening Night at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium

The Aberdeen IronBirds, Class A short-season affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, today announced several new upgrades to Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium that fans can enjoy throughout the season including extended safety netting and new dining option. The IronBirds open the 2019 season at home on Friday, June 14 against the Hudson Valley Renegades. Opening Night is completely sold out. Less than 500 tickets remain for the club's second game of the opening series, Youth Sports Night (June 15) which will feature appearances by Cal and Bill Ripken.

In order to ensure the safety of baseball fans of all ages, the IronBirds installed safety netting to the end of both first and third base dugouts this offseason. The extended netting meets both MiLB and MLB safety recommendations and protects fans closest to the action.

"We've always been passionate about creating the best possible baseball experience that families can enjoy, and ensuring fan safety is our number one priority," said IronBirds General Manager Matt Slatus. "We're really excited for fans to come out to the ballpark this summer, relax, enjoy some delicious food, and watch the future stars of Birdland play ball."

The third-base concourse is serving up brand new food options this season with the addition of Hot Corner BBQ and Sweet. Hot Corner BBQ is a full-service barbeque house featuring ballpark smoked ribs, brisket, pulled pork, chicken and oversized turkey legs. Fans can also purchase fresh carved sandwiches as well as plates featuring meats and delicious sides like mac 'n cheese, cornbread, baked beans and potato salad. Sweet is the ballpark's new dessert location and features soft serve ice cream, funnel cake and brownie sundaes, hand-dipped gourmet cookie ice cream sandwiches and soda floats.

In anticipation of Opening Night, the IronBirds are opening the ballpark free of charge on Wednesday, June 12 for Night Under the Lights. The event begins at 6 p.m. and fans can scout out the IronBirds' first workout of the season as well as collect autographs from the team, enjoy ballpark fare and, of course, a visit by IronBirds beloved mascot Ferrous.

Night Under the Lights is one of many exciting promotions the IronBirds are offering this season including Aberdeen Legacy Night on August 3 in celebration of the Ripken family's contributions to growing the game in Harford County and abroad. Cal and Bill will be at the ballpark that night to celebrate with fans and share stories from their baseball careers. The Legacy will wear specialty uniforms, featuring imagery of Cal, Sr., Cal, Jr., and Bill.

IronBirds single-game tickets begin at just $5 per game and can be purchased online at www.IronBirdsBaseball.com or by visiting the box office at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. In celebration of Aberdeen Legacy night, the IronBirds have a limited 4-pack ticket offer available for $60. For each $60 4-pack purchased, the buyer will receive one autographed 8x10 photo from Cal and Bill in addition to their game tickets. The photos will be pre-autographed and available for pickup at the game only. Special ticket offers can be purchased by visiting www.IronBirdsBaseball.com/legacy.

