GCS Credit Union and Gateway Grizzlies Announce the End of Naming Rights Agreement

Sauget, Illinois: GCS Credit Union and the Gateway Grizzlies announced that GCS Credit Union will be ending its naming rights agreement with the Gateway Grizzlies on April 16, 2023. The ballpark, which has been known as GCS Credit Union Ballpark for over twenty years, will transition to a new name, Grizzlies Ballpark, for the 2023 season.

The Gateway Grizzlies wish to thank GCS Credit Union for their partnership of 22 years and counting. Rich Sauget Sr., Owner and President of the Gateway Grizzlies stated, "We truly have cherished our relationship with GCS. With their support and partnership, they have given us the ability to reach more kids and families together throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area and helped provide wholesome entertainment and the appreciation of baseball. We look forward and are committed to continuing to work with the GCS organization as a partner to facilitate our mutual mission to connect with families on a regular basis. It has been tremendous relationship that will continue just on a different level. We can't thank them enough for what they have done for our community as a whole."

Keith Burton, President and CEO of GCS Credit Union, commented, "Although we are ending our naming rights agreement, we look forward to continuing our partnership in new ways this season." GCS has signed on as season ticket holders, an outfield signage sponsor, and creating a new social media campaign with the Grizzlies. "We look forward to making new memories at Gateway Grizzlies Ballpark," stated Burton.

The Gateway Grizzlies are working with current partners and other community-minded entities for naming rights as well as other sponsorships opportunities to continue making this venue the most entertaining for fans and Southern Illinois.

The Gateway Grizzlies are a professional baseball team, located a mere 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis in Sauget, Illinois. The Grizzlies offer baseball fans affordable, family fun at GCS Credit Union Ballpark with a great view of the St. Louis skyline. They have also won two Frontier League Organization of the Year Awards, three West Division titles, and the 2003 Frontier League Championship. For tickets or general information, please visit gatewaygrizzlies.com or call (618) 337-3000.

The Frontier League debuted in 1993, and is the largest of the Major League Baseball Partner Leagues, featuring teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River, and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. More information and the complete 2023 schedule can be found at frontierleague.com. #Grizzup

