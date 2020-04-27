Gayman Returns to the Woodchucks for 2020

April 27, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release





Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to announce another familiar face returning to the 2020 roster. Myles Gayman, who pitched for the Woodchucks last summer, is returning to Wausau this season.

Myles Gayman is a senior right-handed pitcher at Barry University. Through the 2020 season, he pitched 43.2 innings, striking out 33 and posting a 0.21 ERA. He had a 4-0 record. In 2019, Gayman had a 2-3 record with 43.2 innings pitched and 27 strikeouts. For the Woodchucks last summer, Gayman recorded a 2.05 ERA through 35 innings pitched. He struck out 28 and had a 2-2 recorded. He is originally from Greencastle, PA.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 27, 2020

Gayman Returns to the Woodchucks for 2020 - Wisconsin Woodchucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.