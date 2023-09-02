Gavin Holland Returns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the re-signing of F Gavin Holland for the 2023-24 season.

Holland, who appeared in 14 total games for the Havoc last season, returns to Huntsville following the 2022-23 season which saw him finish his collegiate career.

At Augsberg University, Holland was named captain in his final season. As an Auggie, he appeared in 115 games and earned 83 points.

"We are excited to get Holly back in the mix," said Head Coach Stuart Stefan. "He came in last year and showed us he can contribute offensively, and we're excited to see his development with a full year of pro hockey."

