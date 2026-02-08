GASH & CLARK SQUARE UP
Published on February 7, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Oshawa FireWolves YouTube Video
The Battle of Ontario got heated early!
Check out the Oshawa FireWolves Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from February 7, 2026
- Roughnecks Fall to Ottawa - Calgary Roughnecks
- Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Knighthawks - Vancouver Warriors
- Black Bears Ready for 'Dog Fight' with Roughnecks - Ottawa Black Bears
- FireWolves Set for Round Two vs Rival Toronto Rock - Oshawa FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oshawa FireWolves Stories
- FireWolves Set for Round Two vs Rival Toronto Rock
- The Battle of the 401: A Territorial War Ignites in Ontario
- FireWolves Watch Party at Bond|St Events this Saturday, Feb 7 at 7 PM
- The Resurgence of Jackson Nishimura
- FireWolves Fall Short of Comeback against Desert Dogs