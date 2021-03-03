Gary Jones to Manage IronPigs in 2021

Allentown, Pennsylvania - For the fourth consecutive year, Gary Jones has been named manager of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Jones owns a 600-539 (.526) record in eight seasons as a manager at the Triple-A level.

The Henderson, Texas native has 29 years of managerial and coaching experience in five different organizations including 16 seasons as a minor league manager. During his time as a minor league manager, he has posted an impressive 1,190-1,102 (.519) record and won four league championships, as well as a World Series ring from his time with the Chicago Cubs. He is the fifth manager all-time for the IronPigs, following Dave Huppert (2008-10), Ryne Sandberg (2011-12), Dave Brundage (2013-16), and Dusty Wathan (2017).

Jones was slated to manage the IronPigs in 2020 before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rest of Jones' staff in Lehigh Valley this season will be Darryl Robinson (hitting coach), Aaron Fultz (pitching coach), Christian Bermudez (athletic trainer), and Mike Lidge (strength and conditioning coach).

Darryl Robinson, Hitting Coach

Robinson will embark on his 24th season as a professional baseball player or coach. The 2021 season will be his second season as Hitting Coach for the IronPigs. Prior to his arrival to the IronPigs in 2019, he coached in the Houston Astros organization for ten seasons - eight with Lancaster (A) and two with Fresno (AAA). He was named the California League Coach of the Year in 2013 with Lancaster. The Chicago, Illinois native was a second-round pick by the Kansas City Royals in 1986. He played professionally for 12 seasons across multiple organizations.

Aaron Fultz, Pitching Coach

The 2021 season will be the first season as a pitching coach at the Triple-A level for Fultz. The former big-league pitcher has served as a pitching coach with the Philadelphia Phillies organization since 2012. He served as a pitching coach with Reading (AA, 2019), Clearwater (A, 2016-18), Jersey Shore (A, 2013 & 2015), and Williamsport (A, 2012 & 2014). Fultz pitched in the major leagues for the San Francisco Giants (2000-02), Texas Rangers (2003), Minnesota Twins (2004), Phillies (2005-06) and the Cleveland Indians (2007).

Christian Bermudez, Athletic Trainer

Bermudez enters his first season with the IronPigs and Philadelphia Phillies after spending the last eight seasons with the Houston Astros organization. He assisted in the operations of the Astros' alternate training site in 2020. He graduated from the University of South Florida in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science degree in athletic training.

Mike Lidge, Strength & Conditioning Coach

Lidge enters his second season with the IronPigs. He served as the IronPigs Strength and Conditioning Coach in 2019. The 2021 season will be Lidge's fifth season with the Philadelphia Phillies organization after spending four years (2013-16) with the San Francisco Giants' organization. Lidge served as the Strength and Conditioning Coach with Reading (AA, 2018) and Clearwater (A, 2017). He has a Master of Science in Exercise Science and a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Northeastern Illinois University. Lidge is the cousin of former Phillies relief pitcher Brad Lidge and his younger brother Ryan was selected in the 20th round of the June 2017 draft by the New York Yankees.

2021 Lehigh Valley IronPigs Coaching Staff:

Manager: Gary Jones

Hitting Coach: Darryl Robinson

Pitching Coach: Aaron Fultz

Athletic Trainer: Christian Bermudez

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Mike Lidge

