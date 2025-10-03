Garry Peters: "I'm a Football Junkie": Replay Room
Published on October 2, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Full Video: https://youtu.be/ev_4X8fNcF4
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from October 2, 2025
- Tiger-Cats' Kiondré Smith Nominated for Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Tiger-Cats Release Maalik Hall - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- 112th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios - Week 18 - CFL
- Godfrey Onyeka Is Calgary Nominee for Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award - Calgary Stampeders
- Nine Players Nominated for Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award - CFL
- Stamps Face Lions in Vancouver - Calgary Stampeders
- Thanksgiving Takes off with WestJet and the CFL - CFL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.