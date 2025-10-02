Garry Peters: "I'm a Football Junkie": Replay Room
Published on October 2, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Garry Peters breaks down the art of defense, reading quarterbacks, matching routes, and staying locked in through every rep. Inside the mind of one of the league's most disciplined defenders. Watch the full Replay Room and subscribe for more.
