Garry Peters: "I'm a Football Junkie": Replay Room

Published on October 2, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Garry Peters breaks down the art of defense, reading quarterbacks, matching routes, and staying locked in through every rep. Inside the mind of one of the league's most disciplined defenders. Watch the full Replay Room and subscribe for more.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.