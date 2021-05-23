Garcia the Walk off Hero in 8-6 Win

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Luis Garcia went 3-for-5 and blasted a two-run, walk-off home run to lead the Threshers to an 8-6 victory and split the series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon.

Dunedin (6-12) jumped on the scoreboard in the top of the first. Addison Barger singled on a line drive to center field, but was erased from the bases after Orelvis Martinez grounded into a force out at second base. Zach Britton singled to move Martinez over a base and MacKenzie Mueller shot a fly ball into right field that scored Martinez and Britton and gave Dunedin the early 2-0 advantage.

Blue Jays' right fielder Steward Berroa manufactured his own run in the second inning. Berroa reached base on a first-pitch single and promptly stole second. He then advanced to third on a throwing error and crossed the plate on a wild pitch that extended the Blue Jays' lead to 3-0.

Clearwater (9-9) answered in the bottom of the second. D.J. Stewart hit a ground ball single into right field and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Rixon Wingrove lined a double into left field that scored Stewart and put the Threshers on the board 3-1.

The teams traded two spots in the fourth inning. Justin Ammons walked and later crossed the plate courtesy of a two-run home run by Jhon Solarte that put the Blue jays ahead 5-1, but the Threshers battled back in the home half of the inning. Casey Martin doubled to lead off the inning and reached third on a wild pitch. Stewart followed with his second hit of the contest to score Martin. Wingrove then rocketed a triple into center field for his second RBI of the day and cut the Blue Jays' lead to just two runs.

Dunedin's Martinez hit a solo home run in the fifth to jump ahead 6-3, but Clearwater responded with two runs of its own in the bottom of the inning. Nicolas Torres greeted the first pitch he saw from rehabber Patrick Murphy to get on base for the Threshers, and Luis Garcia sent a line drive single into left field scoring Torres. Garcia then reached second base on a fielding error. Stewart sent an RBI single on the ground in left to bring the game within one run, 6-5.

Martin knotted the ball game at six apiece in the eighth after scorching a home run over the wall in left.

It would take 10 innings for the Threshers to end the contest. A fielder's choice at third deleted the baserunner, Torres, on second and allowed Johan Rojas to reach first base. With one away, Luis Garcia launched a two-run, walk-off home run over the right field fence to make the Threshers the 8-6 victors.

Clearwater observes the league-wide day off on Monday and then hits the road for a six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium beginning Tuesday, May 25. The Threshers continue the road trip the following week with a six-game match against the Daytona Tortugas at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Threshers return to BayCare Ballpark for a home stand against the Tampa Tarpons June 8 - 13.

