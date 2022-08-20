Garcia Carries Quakes to Friday Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Yunior Garcia's career-night rescued the Quakes on Friday evening, as Rancho Cucamonga rallied to defeat Modesto by a final of 12-8 at LoanMart Field.

Garcia's night included a 5-for-5 performance with six RBIs. In addition, he tied the Quakes' franchise record of three home runs, becoming the second Quake this year to club three round-trippers in a single game (Nelson Quiroz).

Garcia's first blast was historic, as his two-run homer in the first registered on the LoanMart Field TrackMan at 489 feet, the longest home run recorded in the TrackMan era in Rancho Cucamonga.

The Nuts immediately rallied though, getting six runs over the next two innings against Quakes' starter Maddux Bruns, taking a 6-2 lead.

Garcia delivered another two-run blast in the third, pulling Rancho to within two at 6-4 against starter Michael Morales.

Trailing 6-5, Garcia tied the game with a game-tying double, making it a 6-6 game in the fifth.

Yeiner Fernandez popped a two-run homer in the seventh, giving the Quakes the lead for good against Tyler Driver (6-1), at 8-6.

Rancho added three more in the seventh and then another in the eighth, as Garcia capped his five-hit night with his third long-ball of the game, a solo shot for his 13th of the year, making it 12-6.

Reinaldo De Paula (1-0) gave the Quakes two scoreless innings and notched the win, but watched the bullpen scuffle a bit. Madison Jeffrey gave up two runs in the ninth before Kelvin Bautista locked it up by getting the final two outs to give the Quakes their second win of the series.

Rancho (23-23, 59-53) will send Chris Campos (0-0) to the mound in his Quakes' debut on Saturday at 6:30pm. Modesto will counter in game five of the series with Sam Carlson (3-2).

