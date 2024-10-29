Gamechanging Denials!: USL Championship Save of the Week, Week 34 Nominees
October 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The final weekend of the USL Championship regular season gave us some high-scoring action, but also some game-changing saves from the league's goalkeepers that helped shape the course of Judgement Day around the league. We've picked four of the best, now you get to select which one will be the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week presented by Terminix.
Vote for your favorite save in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Friday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 29, 2024
- Mertz, Dick Chosen for Team of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Tabort Etaka and Hernandez-Foster Selected to Team of the Week - Birmingham Legion FC
- Crisostomo Earns Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- James Chambers and Christian Herrera Named to Team of the Week for Week 34 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- St Clair, Booth Net USL Championship Team of the Week 34 Honors in Season Finale - FC Tulsa
- Memphis 901 FC's Bruno Lapa Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Memphis 901 FC
- LouCity's PA Voice, McGarvey, Reflects as a 10-Year Run Closes - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.