Gamechanging Denials!: USL Championship Save of the Week, Week 34 Nominees

October 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The final weekend of the USL Championship regular season gave us some high-scoring action, but also some game-changing saves from the league's goalkeepers that helped shape the course of Judgement Day around the league. We've picked four of the best, now you get to select which one will be the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week presented by Terminix.

Vote for your favorite save in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Friday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.