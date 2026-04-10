USHL United States Hockey League

Game-Winner

Published on April 9, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video


Two USHL Alumni Ryan Botterill and Ben Dexheimer, link up to send Wisconsin to the final on Saturday!

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United States Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026


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