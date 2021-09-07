Game vs. Lansing Postponed by Rain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A's affiliate) had their game at Parkview Field postponed by rain on Tuesday night.

The game will be made up with a doubleheader on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Both games are scheduled to be seven innings (rather than nine). There will be a 30-40-minute break between the games. Gates will open to fans at 4:35 p.m.

Fans with tickets Wednesday can attend both games. Wednesday is the final Paws and Claws Night of the season, presented by Law's Country Kennel. With the purchase of a "paw pass," fans can bring their pet to the games, while also enjoying discounted White Claw seltzers. Wednesday will also be a Peanut Free Night, meaning the ballpark will be a safe environment for those with severe peanut allergies. (This was originally scheduled for Tuesday.)

Fans who had a ticket to Tuesday's scheduled game at Parkview Field may redeem their ticket for one of the TinCaps' five remaining home dates this season or a game in April/May of 2022. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for tickets of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial cash refunds. The TinCaps host the Lugnuts through Sunday, Sept. 12.

Next Games: Wednesday, Sept. 8 vs. Lansing (Doubleheader -- Game 1 starts at 5:05 p.m.)

