Game Times Established for May at FirstEnergy Stadium

The Reading Fightin Phils can't wait for fans to join us for Phillies Double-A baseball at America's Classic Ballpark, FirstEnergy Stadium, this summer. The R-Phils have established home game times for May of 2021.

The R-Phils will open up the season at home on May 4th against the Erie SeaWolves (Double-A Tigers).

Two homestands are scheduled for the month of May. The first homestand of the season against Erie is scheduled from May 4 - 9. Then the R-Phils will return home May 25 - 30 to play the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A Giants).

Weekday games, Tuesday-Friday, will begin at 7:05pm for May. Saturday games will begin at 6:45pm! Games on Sundays will vary in time either 2:15 or 6:45pm in May. The Fightins squad will have off every Monday.

R-Phils home game dates and times in May are as follows:

Tu May 4, 7:05

We May 5, 7:05

Th May 6, 7:05

Fr May 7, 7:05

Sa May 8, 6:45

Su May 9, 2:15

Tu May 25, 7:05

We May 26, 7:05

Th May 27, 7:05

Fr May 28, 7:05

Sa May 29, 6:45

Su May 30, 6:45

The 2021 promotional schedule and "On Sale" date for individual game tickets will be announced at a later time. R-Phils Season Tickets, Flex Bank packages and Mini-Plans are also currently available. Those ticket holders will be able to select their seats for R-Phils home games in May BEFORE ANY OTHER FANS! So, the best way to guarantee that you will have seats for the games in May is to secure your Season Ticket, Flex Bank package, or Mini Plan NOW! Flex Bank ticket packages start as small as a 10-voucher package for $90.

Flex Bank purchasers will have the opportunity to select their seats for specific games BEFORE individual game tickets go on sale to the general public, giving you the first opportunity to select the best seats for the games you would like to attend. Please call 610-370-BALL for all ticket related inquiries or visit rphils.com.

Advanced bookings for group outings hospitality areas are also currently available. Please call 610-370-BALL for all group information.

The R-Phils organization will be following CDC and PA State safety guidelines. More details on this will be made available as the season draws nearer and as the situation improves. Each day, more and more people are vaccinated. Each day, our society gets better and better at handling this situation. The R-Phils are blessed to play in a beautiful OUTDOOR venue and we look forward to hosting you and your family for R-Phils baseball games this summer. It will certainly feel good to sit outside at America's Classic Ballpark, FirstEnergy Stadium, and hear the "crack of the bat" again this season!

