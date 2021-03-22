Game Times Announced for the 2021 Season of Naturals Baseball

March 22, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce game times for all of their 2021 home games. Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark will be on Tuesday, May 11th while the home and regular season finale will be on Sunday, September 19th. The Naturals will open the season on the road on Tuesday, May 4th against the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

A printable PDF version of the 2021 schedule is now available at www.nwanaturals.com under the PROMOTIONS & SCHEDULE dropdown that will detail start times and opponents for all 60 home games.

Game Times

The Naturals will continue to use a 7:05 p.m. first pitch for the team's Tuesday through Friday home games while most weekend games will feature a 6:05 p.m. start on Saturday night and a 2:05 p.m. start on Sunday afternoon. Mondays are now a league-wide off day so there will be no Double-A Central games scheduled or played on Monday this year.

The lone exceptions to the start times listed above will be found on Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend as the Naturals will play at 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, May 30th against the San Antonio Missions (Double-A Affiliate of the San Diego Padres) and at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, September 5th against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros)

Stay tuned in April for the announcement of the Naturals promotional schedule for home games in May.

Discounted ticket packages are now available for the 2021 season of Naturals baseball. Those interested can purchase online at www.nwanaturals.com or email tickets@nwanaturals.com for more information.

PLEASE NOTE, all fans that elected credit from a 2020 purchase, or purchased a 2021 ticket package, will receive direct communication from the Naturals organization with more information very soon. We are finalizing our safety and fan admission protocols for the upcoming season with Major League Baseball, in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines, and will soon share those options for you for the 2021 season. Fans with additional questions or concerns in the meantime are encouraged to call 479-927-4900 or email the Naturals at tickets@nwanaturals.com.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, May 11th at 7:05 p.m. when they play host to the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) for 2021 Opening Night.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. They play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including ticket options, promotions, groups, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from March 22, 2021

Game Times Announced for the 2021 Season of Naturals Baseball - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.