Game Times Announced for All 69 Biloxi Shuckers Home Games

February 3, 2022 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - With 68 days remaining until their home opener, the Biloxi Shuckers have announced their game times for all 69 home dates for the 2022 season.

For nearly all Tuesday through Saturday games, first pitch will be at 6:35 pm. The exceptions come on May 10 against the Birmingham Barons when Biloxi starts at 6:05 pm, and on May 11 when the Shuckers will play their lone weekday day game at 11:05 am.

During the first two months of the season, all Sunday home games will begin at 1:05 pm. That shifts over Memorial Day weekend, with Sunday games moving to a 5:05 pm start time beginning on May 29. The only Sunday game with a different start time will be July 3 when the Shuckers face off against the Mississippi Braves at 6:05 pm.

The Shuckers open their seventh season on the road against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday, April 8. Biloxi then returns to MGM Park for their home opener against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 pm. Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are now available for the 2022 season and individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. Event spaces at MGM Park can be booked for private events during the offseason by calling (228) 233-3465.

Prior to the start of the Shuckers' season, MGM Park will host a Top 25 college baseball matchup on March 8 and 9 as the defending national champion Mississippi State Bulldogs, ranked the #3 team in Baseball America's preseason poll, take on the #23 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders. Suites are sold out for both games, but individual tickets are available for both games at biloxishuckers.com.

